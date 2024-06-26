Russian Federation has committed about 600 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion, - Lubinets

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has committed about 600 crimes against journalists and the media, including illegal detentions and abductions.

As reported by Censor.NET, the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, told about this at the conference-debate "Journalists matter: a call for the release of Ukrainian journalists detained by the Russian Federation", which takes place during the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

"He emphasized that Russia has committed about 600 crimes against journalists and the media in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Among them are illegal detentions and kidnappings of media representatives: 25 journalists are being held by the Russian Federation! Ukraine announced the names of these people," Lubinets said.

He also noted that as an ombudsman he appealed to the international community and the participants of the PACE session to:

Increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation for the return of illegally detained journalists. And also - all Ukrainian citizens within the framework of point 4 of the Peace Formula.

Condemn the Russian Federation's attacks on independent journalism at the Ukrainian Broadcasting Corporation.

Bring to justice persons guilty of war crimes.

Strengthen the sanctions policy against Russia.

Create a list of persons from Russia who are involved in crimes against journalists.

"In my opinion, a specific step in this direction can be the adoption of a thematic resolution with the participation of various international organizations. I also called for the preparation of a document that will facilitate the release of journalists," Lubinets added.