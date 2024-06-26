Serbia will continue to sell weapons and ammunition to West, even if they are later transferred to Ukraine, - PM Vucevic

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said that Serbia would continue to sell weapons and ammunition to other countries, even if they are later transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that Serbia is not involved in the war.

"I don't want to prevent companies from selling our ammunition to Spain, the Czech Republic, the United States... Because it is neither forbidden nor immoral for us to produce weapons and ammunition, which, unfortunately, are also used where there is a war," Vucevic explained.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Serbia has exported 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Ukraine through third parties.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the sale of ammunition to Ukraine is a business opportunity and an important part of the economic revival, and he will not take sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war.