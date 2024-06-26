ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10720 visitors online
News War
1 257 17

State Service for Special Communications was allowed to buy drones and EW for Defense Forces: Zelenskyy signed law

Зеленський підписав закон, яким дозволив Держспецзв'язку закуповувати дрони та РЕБ

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 11144, which allows the State Special Communications Service to purchase drones, electronic warfare, and ammunition used with drones for the Defence Forces during martial law.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Parliament's website.

Thus, the law allowed the State Special Communications Service to purchase UAVs and ammunition for them, as well as electronic warfare equipment.

It is also allowed to organise the provision of these means to the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies upon the submitted orders.

Watch more: Border guards eliminate two occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7236) State Service of Special Communications (28) purchasing (198) drones (2708)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 