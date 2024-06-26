State Service for Special Communications was allowed to buy drones and EW for Defense Forces: Zelenskyy signed law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 11144, which allows the State Special Communications Service to purchase drones, electronic warfare, and ammunition used with drones for the Defence Forces during martial law.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Parliament's website.

Thus, the law allowed the State Special Communications Service to purchase UAVs and ammunition for them, as well as electronic warfare equipment.

It is also allowed to organise the provision of these means to the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies upon the submitted orders.

