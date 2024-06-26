Denmark to allocate EUR 4.7 million to restore power facilities in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will transfer an additional grant of about €4.7 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for the rapid restoration of critical energy infrastructure in the frontline Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Denmark became the first sponsor of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, making a contribution to the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector in April 2022. We sincerely thank our partners for this unwavering position and continued support. It is especially needed in the frontline regions, whose energy facilities are subject to daily enemy attacks," said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

The Ministry reminded that the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established on the joint initiative of Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the spring of 2022, and for more than 2 years of its operation has become an effective tool to help the energy sector of Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Austria have contributed funds or declared their intentions to contribute to the Fund.

To date, the total amount of donor contributions to the Fund has reached over EUR 551 million.