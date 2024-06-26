President Pellegrini: Part of ammunition for Ukraine will be produced at Slovak factories under Czech initiative

Slovakia will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, in particular, some of the ammunition to be supplied will be refurbished at Slovak factories.

This was stated by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Prague, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Slovakia has increased production at its factories where ammunition of the required calibers is produced or refurbished," Pellegrini said, adding that a significant portion of the ammunition to be supplied to Ukraine under the Czech initiative will be refurbished at Slovak factories.

The Slovak leader also said that he had already scheduled a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will take place either during the European Council meeting in Brussels this week or during the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic has signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.