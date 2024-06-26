Mayor of Mukachevo Baloha was chosen measure of restraint in form of detention with possibility of UAH 30 million bail - SAPO

The HACC imposed a preventive measure on Mukachevo Mayor Andrii Baloha in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 30 million bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SAPO.

The mayor of Mukachevo, together with others, is suspected of abusing his office to sell a municipally owned land plot of more than 3 hectares at a reduced price.

As a reminder, on June 25, Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and Mukachevo District Council Chairman Lania were detained over a corruption scheme to sell the Avangard stadium.

Read more: Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and Mukachevo District Council Chairman Lania were served with suspicion notices in case of land sale for nothing - SAPO