White House on Trump advisers’ peace plan: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

The decision on any possible negotiations with Russia to end the war should be made by President Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

This was stated by White House adviser John Kirby, commenting on the plan to end the war in Ukraine published by Donald Trump's advisers, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Unlike others, President Biden believes that any decisions on negotiations, frankly, should be made by President Zelensky and Ukraine. We will not force Ukraine to give up its territory, because we understand that if Putin is allowed to conquer Ukraine and subjugate its people, any part of its people, the consequences will be serious," the White House spokesman said.

According to Kirby, Putin and dictators around the world will take this as a green light, and the world will be in greater danger.

That is why, according to the US President's adviser, Joe Biden stands by his strong and consistent support for Ukraine. And that is why the United States is working with a coalition of about 50 countries to help Ukraine defend itself.

The White House official reminded that President Biden signed a historic bilateral security agreement with Ukraine during the recent G7 summit in Italy. And the head of the White House understands "that the stronger Ukraine's position on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table".

In this context, the US Presidential Adviser reiterated the position of the current administration: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

As a reminder, two of Donald Trump's key advisers presented a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which was welcomed by the former US president. It is noted that the document provides for military assistance to Ukraine only if Kyiv enters into peace talks with Moscow. At the same time, the United States will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine from Washington.