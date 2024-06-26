Court arrests participant in attack on ex-serviceman in Dnipro for 2 months without bail

The court sent to custody for 2 months without the right to post bail a participant in the attack on a former military officer in Dnipro.

As noted, the man is suspected of torture and illegal detention of the victim.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a member of the Ukrainian parliament over the incident.

Attack on ex-soldier in Dnipro on June 20

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andriievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy had been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a measure of restraint for People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawfully depriving a former serviceman of his liberty.