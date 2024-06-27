Ukrainian Armed Forces record 148 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 49 enemy attacks were repelled in Donetsk sector - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the number of clashes with Russian invaders increased in several areas.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Russians continue their offensive in the Kharkiv sector, with 12 combat engagements taking place over the last day, with fighting taking place in the area of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region.

Eight attacks were repelled by the Defence Forces in the areas of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks by Russian invaders near Nevske, Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, Terny, Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Rozdolivka and Spirne in Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 14 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Zalizne, Shumy, Dachne, Pivnichne, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 occupants' attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Makarivka and Yasnobrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russians in the area of Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences 13 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults in the area of Vodiane and Urozhaine.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, four clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian occupants are trying to force Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past day, Russian invaders launched six unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in this area.

