Since beginning of day - 48 combat engagements in frontline, enemy attacks continue in 7 sectors - General Staff

Most enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, 27 June, took place in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in Kharkiv region

The battle for Vovchansk continues in the Kharkiv sector. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this sector amounted to 150 troops over the last day. Three artillery systems, an air defence system and six vehicles were destroyed. One tank, one artillery system, two air defence systems and two vehicles were damaged.

Four firefights took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Two of the aggressor's assault operations are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Kopanky and Nevske.

Four enemy attacks have taken place in the vicinity of Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Siversk sector since the beginning of the day. The enemy did not succeed. At the same time, one firefight in the area of Rozdolivka is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants do not abandon their intentions to break through in the area of Chasiv Yar. Two assault operations are ongoing.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The aggressor is active in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne. An attack near Druzhba was repelled by our defenders.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense. The enemy has already conducted 13 offensives today, nine of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 245 troops and two artillery systems over the past day. One tank was damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, eight firefights are currently taking place.

Situation in the South

Vremivsk direction. The enemy is attacking near Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhovsk direction, the occupiers stormed the area of Mala Tokmachka without success.

In other areas, the invaders did not conduct active operations.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 539,320 people (+1260 per day), 8,042 tanks, 1,436 artillery systems, and 15,459 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS