SSU: Seven bloggers were detained in Odesa who tried to disrupt mobilisation and "leaked" locations of TCR to FSS telegram channels. PHOTOS

In Odesa, the SSU exposed a network of bloggers acting in the interests of Russian special services. The defendants tried to disrupt mobilisation and leaked the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city.

This was reported by the press centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attackers filmed provocative streams and published fake reports about the Ukrainian military and representatives of the TCR. In addition, the bloggers disseminated the coordinates of checkpoints and routes of mobile groups of local military commissariats.

The occupiers could have used this information to prepare air strikes on the places where Ukrainian defenders were concentrated. However, the SSU thwarted the enemy's plans and detained 7 suspects.

See more: Positions and military equipment of Armed Forces of Ukraine were "lit up" in social networks: SSU detained two bloggers in Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia. PHOTO





The SSU reported that among the detainees were a couple from Odesa who leaked the locations of the Armed Forces to a pro-Russian telegram channel with a total audience of over 200,000 users. According to the available data, this Internet resource is administered by representatives of the FSS, who thus collect information about the locations and movements of the Defence Forces. In addition to the couple, the SSU detained another local resident who was leaking information to the same telegram channel.

Four residents of Odesa were also detained for attempting to disrupt the mobilisation through posts in specialised groups and chatbots on popular messengers. Among them is the administrator of a regional telegram channel with a 15,000-strong audience. There, the defendant distributed the current locations of the TCR servicemen and called on his followers to engage in subversive activities in favour of Russia.

See more: The capital blogger-provocateur, who made "scandalous" streams and contributed to the identification of Ukrainian defenders by the invaders, was suspected, - SSU. PHOTO





It is noted that after the detention of the perpetrators, the SSU took measures to secure the places of base and movement of the Ukrainian military.

During the searches, the SSU seized mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of criminal actions. SSU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period). The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.

See more: Blogger who justified armed aggression of Russian Federation was detained and charged with suspicion in Kyiv. PHOTO