AFU push Russian troops back from Kanal neighborhood unit in Chasiv Yar - OSGT Khortytsia

There are no Russian troops in the Kanal neighborhood unit in Chasiv Yar. Defense forces are holding the line in the Kramatorsk direction.

This was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers pushed Russian forces back from the Kanal neighborhood unit.

He noted that in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers do not abandon their intentions to break through in the area of Chasiv Yar. Assault operations are underway.

Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the line in this area and are giving a worthy rebuff to the Russian aggressor," he emphasized.

In addition, Voloshyn added that the Russian occupiers are intensively shelling Chasiv Yar and striking the city with heavy flamethrower systems "Sontsepek".

