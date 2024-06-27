Michel assured of EU’s support for Ukraine: "This is our collective duty. We understand what is at stake

Leaders of the EU and its member states must constantly explain to European citizens that support for Ukraine is also support for a stable and prosperous European continent.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel during the opening of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Dear President, dear Volodymyr, I would like to tell you that we know and understand what is at stake. We are very impressed with your leadership, as well as the political will and courage of the people of Ukraine. We know that you are fighting for your freedom, you are fighting for your land, for your future, for your children, but you are also fighting for our common values and principles," he said.

Michel emphasized that it is necessary to explain to all European citizens the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

"And we have to explain, I think, to the whole EU, that by supporting Ukraine, we support a more stable and prosperous European continent in the future. It is also our collective responsibility to explain this again and again to our European citizens," he said.

The President of the European Council pointed out that today's meeting takes place at an important moment and against the backdrop of significant progress in supporting Ukraine in recent weeks. First of all, we are talking about the peace summit in Switzerland, which was important for uniting a large part of the international community in support of the UN Charter, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. "This is one of the first elements, and we are determined to support you so that after this meeting in Switzerland, there will be useful follow-up steps," Michel said.

In addition, "several important steps in support of Ukraine" were made within the G7 a few weeks ago, and a few days ago a decision was made to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU. "You have made a lot of efforts, you have implemented many fundamental reforms," the President of the European Council said.