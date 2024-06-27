Zelenskyy asks West to prevent Russia from destroying Ukraine’s energy system: Otherwise, it will become part of military doctrines around world

If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in destroying Ukraine's energy system, such a strategy will become part of military doctrines around the world.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his opening remarks at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Putin is waging a full-scale war against our energy sector. Our duty is to prevent Russia from setting a precedent for the destruction of the energy of an entire nation. If Russia succeeds, it will become part of military doctrines around the world. Energy is one of the foundations of normal human life. We are doing everything possible to restore electricity production and protect it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine needs a significant increase in electricity imports from the EU, as well as support with equipment and other resources to protect and restore the energy system.