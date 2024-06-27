PACE adopts resolution on long-term support for IDPs and Ukrainian asylum seekers

Today, on 27 June, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution on long-term support for asylum seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Reintegration, this is stated on the organization's website.

It is noted that the relevant document was supported by 56 PACE delegates.

The Assembly proposed a number of measures to support IDPs in Ukraine. These include the rapid provision of sufficient humanitarian assistance, with a particular focus on the needs of internally displaced families and children.

Programmes to support IDPs should also include financial assistance to facilitate access to social housing and loans for the reconstruction of private housing, including financial support in the form of microfinance or low-interest credit lines.

Read more: Swiss Senate changes rules for obtaining temporary protection status S for Ukrainian refugees

In turn, for Ukrainian asylum seekers enjoying temporary protection in Europe, EU member states should provide the right to residence and protection.



In addition, the document emphasises the need to strengthen cooperation between various parties to facilitate the return of Ukrainian citizens, including children who have been deported or forcibly transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Read more: Netherlands will no longer automatically grant shelter to Russian fugitives

The day before, the PACE recognised Russia's genocidal intent to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage and identity.