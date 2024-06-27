Enemy intensifies pressure in Chasiv Yar area. Two battles are ongoing - General Staff

Throughout the day, the enemy is looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 104. The situation is the hottest at the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, which account for almost half of all Russian assaults today.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv direction. The aggressor tried to attack here three times today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 10 assault attacks by the occupation forces since the beginning of the day. The battle near Synkivka continues. The outskirts of Petropavlivka came under an air strike.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy increased pressure in the area of Chasiv Yar. Two battles are taking place. In total, the enemy attacked here five times today.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of attacks by the invaders increased to 25. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 22 offensive attempts by Russian troops, three attacks are still ongoing. The aggressor used aviation and bombed Toretsk with GABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers do not reduce the pressure. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 23 times. Seven assault operations are underway.

The situation in the South

One more enemy attack attempt was made in the Prydniprovskyi direction. In total, this is the seventh attack in a day, and six have been repelled.

The situation in the rest of the directions did not change significantly.

