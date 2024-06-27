Zelenskyy and Slovenian Prime Minister Golob discuss finalisation of text of security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob in Brussels.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

Reportedly, Zelenskyy noted Slovenia's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit and its accession to the Joint Communiqué.

The leaders also discussed further steps towards securing a just peace for Ukraine, involving as many countries as possible in supporting the Peace Formula and countering Russia's efforts to disrupt its implementation.

The parties also discussed the finalisation of the text of the bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

The President thanked Slovenia for its clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, assistance in strengthening the defence capabilities of our country and the implementation of humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

As a reminder, the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, recently announced that she would visit Kyiv on 27 June to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.