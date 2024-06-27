SBI: Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR involved military from district military commissariats in construction works in own house

SBI officers served another suspicion on the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR and SS, who involved military personnel from district military commissariats in construction work in his own home.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

As noted, while managing the regional military enlistment office in 2023, the official decided to use military personnel to repair his new building. He selected specialists for his construction needs from among the employees of district military enlistment offices.

The conditions for the work were a free schedule of attendance at the service with full financial support. The official illegally issued orders to send military personnel to the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR and SS and signed documents on unjustified charges and payments.

Thus, in February-July 2023, instead of serving, three employees of Zaporizhzhia district military commissariats performed repair work in the military commissariat building. During this time, they were unjustifiably charged UAH 266.4 thousand.

Read more: In Volyn, man liable for military service attacked TCR officer. Now he can go to prison for 5 years