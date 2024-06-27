Stoltenberg after meeting with Zelenskyy: We are really on way to very positive summit for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Alliance's headquarters, and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington was the central topic of conversation.

As noted, the central topic of the conversation between Stoltenberg and Zelenskyy at the meeting on June 27 was the final preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington.

"I think we are really on the way to a very positive summit for Ukraine and for NATO," Stoltenberg said during the meeting.

The Secretary-General said that he expected the allies to agree to the Alliance taking the lead in coordinating Western military assistance to Ukraine. Stoltenberg also "offered a long-term financial commitment to give Ukraine more predictability in the aid it receives."

In addition, Stoltenberg congratulated Ukraine on signing a security agreement with the EU and officially launching negotiations on accession to the EU.