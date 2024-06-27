NATO countries restore defense production to help Ukraine - US Ambassador Smith

NATO countries are actively increasing the production capacity of the defense industry to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine and strengthen the eastern flanks of the North Atlantic Alliance.

This was stated on Thursday by US Permanent Representative to NATO Julian Smith, answering questions from The Washington Post during an event on "NATO Priorities in the Russian-Ukrainian War."

According to her, "the industry is trying to resume the work of production lines that were stopped many years ago."

She noted that defense production in Europe has increased by about 40%, and the United States has also "made significant strides forward." Before the full-scale Russian war, the United States produced about 14 thousand 155 mm ammunition per month, and now production has increased to 80 thousand per month.

"We are working side by side with our defense industry partners to help Ukraine get the capabilities it needs," Smith emphasized.

She confirmed that Germany will host a NATO headquarters to manage military assistance to Ukraine.

"This initiative will allow NATO to coordinate both all the aid coming into Ukraine and the training that many NATO member states have been doing in recent months and years," she explained.

Responding to a journalist's remark that NATO lacks the will to do "whatever is necessary to ensure that Russia does not win," Smith said that she had been in touch with Allies since the night of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

"Each of them immediately began talking about what they would do individually as nations to support Ukraine with humanitarian, economic, military or security assistance," she said, adding that "NATO sprang into action and took immediate steps" to strengthen its eastern flanks.

NATO allies are united and continue to support Ukraine, Smith said.

"Here at NATO headquarters, I see nothing but further unity, and I think you will feel at the summit in a week and a half, when Zelenskyy is there, that we are determined to help Ukraine defend its territory."

At the same time, she added that "NATO is not a party to this conflict" and is not directly involved in it, nor does it have troops in Ukraine. "But we all believe that we have a right to help Ukraine defend its territory," Smith emphasized, "and that's what we will continue to do.