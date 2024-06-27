NABU conducts searches in house of former official of Dnipro RSA Holyk - media
Officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are conducting searches at the place of businessman and former advisor to the Dnipro Regional State Administration Yurii Holyk.
This is reported by hromadske, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.
As you know, Holyk is involved in an anti-corruption investigation into the Big Construction program.
It is not yet known in which proceedings the former official is being searched.
Earlier it was reported that today, June 27, NABU officers came with searches to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password