Trump’s victory in US elections will lead to beginning of Third World War - Biden

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said that the victory of the candidate for the position of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, could cause the Third World War.

As Censor.NET informs, he said this during a debate with Trump.

Biden noted that the Third World War will begin if Trump is allowed to win.

"If you want World War III, let him win," he emphasized.

The ex-leader of the USA replied that it is Biden who will lead to the Third World War, and "we are closer to the Third World War than anyone can imagine."

Biden also mentioned another reason that could lead to a full-scale war.

"Just let Putin take Kyiv," the current US president added, referring to Article 5 of the NATO charter, which obliges member states to defend each other in the event of an attack.

