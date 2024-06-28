Through Oberig, TCR will be able to see data on unpaid fines and open enforcement proceedings

On 26 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 3783-IX (Bill 11143) on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine to improve the procedure for maintaining military records.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

From now on, the TCR, as the body responsible for administering and maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists "Oberig", will be able to see in this Register data on enforcement proceedings opened against the evader and information on bringing him or her to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of military registration and mobilisation legislation.

The Judicial and Legal Newspaper reminds that, in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 559, the military registration document of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists in electronic form is the electronic display of information about a citizen of Ukraine contained in the "Oberig" Register, as well as information on the appeal or notification of an administrative or criminal offence to the National Police.

The signed law expands the list of information to be entered into the "Oberig" Register. Namely, it will include information on bringing to administrative responsibility for committing an administrative offence under Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (date, number, summary of the protocol and/or resolution on an administrative offence), as well as information on the enforcement of a decision against a debtor (details and information of the enforcement document).

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the discrepancy between the data of the military ID card and the "Oberig" Register is the basis for delivery to the TCR

