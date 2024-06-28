Debate for Biden was complete disaster even against background of Trump’s lies - Business Insider

The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was a complete disaster for the current US president due to his noticeably weak performance. Trump was able to take advantage of this, appearing calmer and more confident.

As Censor.NET informs, Business Insider writes about it.

The article notes that the debate has become a high-stakes adventure for Biden, designed to improve his standing before the election. However, this round has been terrible for the Democrats, especially the beginning, when Biden seemed weakened

Biden seemed to choke as he answered the first question about the economy. The politician hastily listed the facts, pronouncing them vaguely, and sometimes even skipping words or uttering meaningless phrases. Over time, however, he gained momentum, became more energetic, and his voice became less hoarse, but the politician's answers were still vague. So BI emphasizes that Biden needs to think hard about whether he really should participate in the second debate on September 10.

According to the media, Trump took advantage of the position of a Democrat. He kept his cool, kept his distance, and poked the president from time to time.

"I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either," Trump joked about Biden's speech.

And while the Republican also spewed many falsehoods and inaccuracies during the debate, Biden's poor performance overshadowed everything.

"I think there was a sense of shock from the way he spoke at the beginning of the debate. The way his voice sounded, he seemed a little disoriented at the beginning of the debate.

As the debate went on, he got stronger, but by that time I think the panic had already set in," former White House senior adviser David Axelrod commented on Biden's speech.

Read more: Trump’s victory in US elections will lead to beginning of Third World War - Biden