Before Russian invasion, resident of Kamianka in Sumy region manufactured explosives and weapons to protect village from invaders. Now he is on trial for possession of weapons

From the first day of the full-scale war, Vitalii Kukol, a resident of Kamianka, Sumy region, stood up to defend his native village. He made explosives with his own hands and mined the road between Trostianets and Kamianka, which was occupied at the time, helped evacuate people from the occupation, and cooperated with the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar". Now the man is accused of manufacturing and possessing weapons and explosives.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to "Suspilne.Sumy".

The court talks about the "illegal manufacture of firearms"

The case is pending in the Trostyanets Court of the Sumy region.

It is noted that Kukol does not admit guilt, because in this way, he says, he was preparing to defend his village from Russian invaders at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, Judge Oleksandr Ogienko explained to the man that it was, in particular, February 25, 2022.

Knowing that the illegal manufacture of firearms entails criminal liability. He made a single-barreled muzzle-loading pistol with a wick ignition from a fragment of a metal tube and a hand-made wooden handle. In addition, with the help of a fragment of a metal tube and the handle of a rifle for underwater hunting, a single-barreled muzzle-loading rifle with a capsule ignition mechanism was illegally manufactured," the judge explained.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: private houses, kindergarten, elevator, and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

Kukol made explosives to protect the village from the Russian invaders

In the fall of 2023, Vitalii Kukol told how he and his fellow villagers were preparing to defend Kamianka from Russian troops at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. He also showed a weapon made by himself for this purpose.

According to the man, he did not use that weapon.

He says that after the war he wanted to give it to the museum. Now, having explained the essence of the accusation to the man, the parties are determined with the further order of consideration of the case.

The court wants to examine the physical evidence

"Taking into account the fact that during the pre-trial investigation and trial of the specified criminal proceedings, the accused Vitalii Mykolayovych Kukol does not admit guilt in the criminal offense committed, therefore, guided by the requirements of Article 349 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, I consider it necessary to carry out a full procedure for examining the evidence: to begin with the examination of the materials of the criminal proceedings, to further investigate physical evidence in criminal proceedings, to interrogate witnesses in criminal proceedings, and last but not least to interrogate the accused himself, taking into account the requirements of Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine," said the head of the Okhtyr Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Zayats.

Read more: Russians attack eight communities in Sumy region: man is wounded in mortar attack

What's next?

The next court session regarding Kukol was scheduled for August 22, 2024. Written evidence will then be examined.

Vitaly Kukola is charged with the article "Illegal Handling of Weapons". If the man's guilt is proven, he faces from three to seven years in prison.