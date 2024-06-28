Enemy continues storming in area of Vovchansk, 59 combat engagements have taken place since beginning of day - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 59 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out 16 air strikes using 33 GABs, firing more than 565 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to attack in the area of Vovchansk. Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks, and another one is ongoing. No positions were lost.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this sector over the last day amounted to: 119 people killed and wounded, four artillery systems and 13 vehicles destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, two firefights have taken place near Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian occupants are conducting assault operations in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansky forest. Four attacks ended without success for the aggressor. The same number of attacks are ongoing.

The enemy has slightly increased the intensity of its offensive in the Siverskyi sector. As of today, there have already been 12 engagements, 10 of which were repelled near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka, and two more are ongoing in the vicinity of Spirne. Ukrainian defence forces are in control of the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy troops are attacking the positions of our defenders near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar, where three enemy attacks are currently underway. Ukrainian troops are steadfastly holding the defence and giving the enemy a worthy rebuff.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian aggressor made two unsuccessful assault attempts from Horlivka. No positions were lost.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of enemy troops deep into our territory. There have been 19 combat engagements so far. The enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the directions of Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. Our defenders have successfully repelled five of the occupants' attacks, and seven more are ongoing.

At the same time, the invaders made seven attempts to break into our combat formations near Novoselivka Persha. Three of the attacks were unsuccessful, four more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhivka sector, four occupation army assaults near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka failed, and one firefight is still ongoing. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane. The situation is tense. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into our territory.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian invaders are determined to push our defenders out near Mala Tokmachka. The enemy's assault operation was unsuccessful, and another firefight is ongoing.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. Ukraine's defence forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilise the situation.

