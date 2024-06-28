Since beginning of 2024, Ukrainian Armed Forces have shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft - StratCom of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom publishes a map of downed Russian aircraft for the first time. More than 30 Russian military aircraft have been shot down in the first six months of 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Office of Strategic Communications.

In particular, more than 30 Russian military aircraft were hit:

nine Su-25;

one Su-57;

two MIG-31;

about 13 Su-34;

one Su-35;

one Su-35С;

two aircraft А-50;

one IL-22М11;

one Тu-22М3.

It is noted that the number of aircraft, their models and modifications, as well as the locations of the damage are given conditionally.

"Some of the aircraft were damaged, but could have returned to the airfields for long-term repairs. In addition, in some cases, the models of the destroyed aircraft could not be reliably identified. The information will be updated and supplemented," the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom said.

