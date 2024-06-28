50 Ukrainian specialists for F-16 maintenance have already been trained in Denmark - Air Force Commander Dam

Approximately one hundred Ukrainian specialists are being trained in Denmark to maintain F-16 fighters, 50 of them have already completed their training.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV2, the commander of the Danish Air Force Jan Dam told about it.

As noted, earlier this week it became known that approximately 20 Ukrainian pilots will undergo training by the end of the year. But this is only part of the task.

In addition, approximately 100 Ukrainians are being trained to perform auxiliary tasks - mechanics, weapons specialists and ground personnel for Ukrainian air bases.

"We have now completed the training of the first 50, most of whom have gone home to help prepare the first combat aircraft. We will start the next 50 right after the summer vacation," Jan Dam said.

He added that the first set of pilots has not yet been fully trained.

"We are not quite ready yet. But the first ones are very close to being ready," he said.

It will be recalled that previously the commander of the Danish Air Force Dam stated that it may be months and years before the F-16s have a significant impact on the war.