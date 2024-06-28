265 1
Slovenia will allocate an additional 5 million euros for Ukraine’s humanitarian needs, President Pirc Musar said
The government of Slovenia has approved an additional 5 million euros, which will be directed to the humanitarian needs of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the President of Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar, who is currently visiting Kyiv.
"We brought one piece of good news to Kyiv. The Slovenian government has approved an additional 5 million euros in aid for humanitarian purposes," she said.
Pirc Musar emphasized that Slovenia wants to be active in this area.
"Slovenia is a small country, and we cannot provide as much military aid as big countries can. But still, we have given a lot and will give more," she added.
