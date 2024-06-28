Situation in Chasiv Yar is critically difficult. Enemy is continuously attacking head-on and trying to outflank city

The occupiers are sending paratroopers, special forces and former prisoners from the "Storm-V" units to storm the city, attacking it head-on and trying to outflank it.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Telegram channel of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo.

"The resource of the invaders is endless - new ones are replacing the destroyed occupiers. We need more firepower, more drones, more of your support," the post reads.

The military note that the most fierce fighting is currently taking place in the area of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.

"The enemy is mercilessly destroying the city by all possible means, using a huge number of fpv drones and dropping bombs on the city's defenders," the brigade said.

As previously reported, the Russian military is using the Solntsepek TOS to strike Chasiv Yar.

