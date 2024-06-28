Czech Republic to sign security agreement with Ukraine on July 18 - PM Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would be signed on July 18, 2024.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday we agreed with President Zelensky that we would finalize negotiations on the text of the Czech-Ukrainian security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington. We will then sign it at the summit of the European Political Community on July 18 in London," the Czech prime minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had already signed 20 security agreements with its allies.

