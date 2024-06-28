In south, 86 invaders and 33 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day
The southern defense forces continue to fire at enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. During the day, 86 occupiers were destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.
It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 86 people.
The Russians also lost 33 pieces of weapons and military equipment, in particular:
- 1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;
- 10 cannons;
- 1 mortar;
- 12 units of armored vehicles;
- 4 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 1 electronic warfare station;
- 4 boats.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 field supply points and a UAV control center.
As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 540,490 Russian occupiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password