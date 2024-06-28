Ukraine should decide when and under what conditions to negotiate with Russia - President of Slovenia Pirc Musar

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar said that only Ukraine will decide when and under what conditions to negotiate with Russia.

She said this during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"I am very pleased with the progress at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland. Slovenia participated there. And all of us who participated in this conference understand that we are defending international law and the UN Charter. And we agreed with the President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Ed.) that there is no politician who does not want peace. We all understand the risks, but Ukraine is the country that has to decide when and under what conditions it will negotiate. And here we are on your side," the Slovenian leader explained.

Pirc Musar added that Ukraine is defending not only its rights but also the rights of all nations in the war.

