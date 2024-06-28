Lithuania will raise issue of Ukraine’s membership at NATO summit in Washington: Ukrainians defend security of Europe and they want another message

At the NATO summit in Washington, Lithuania will raise the issue of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, the place of the rotational air defense model in NATO plans and the "lower limit" of defense funding at 2.5% of GDP.

On Friday, a joint meeting of the Seimas Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Security and Defense Committee discussed Lithuania's preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July.

"We discussed the priorities for the upcoming summit - the issue of Ukraine's membership, the issue of an invitation or at least stronger language. We will stand firmly on the side of Ukraine to achieve something more than what we had in Vilnius," Lithuanian National Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas told reporters after the meeting.

Last July, at the Vilnius summit, NATO leaders said that an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO would be extended after the bloc's member states agreed to it and the country fulfilled the relevant conditions. It was also decided to release Ukraine from the Membership Action Plan (MAP), establish the NATO-Ukraine Council and approve a long-term support plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Expectations may be somewhat lower than last year, because the partners are very clear that they are not ready for decisive action, but at least there is no change of mind, no retreat, no one believes that the texts adopted last year were too strong. This gives us hope that by constantly raising this issue, we are moving forward," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Kasčiūnas, in turn, also said that at the summit, Lithuania would raise the issue of practical implementation of regional defense plans adopted last year. In particular, Lithuania will insist that the model of rotational air defense in the Baltic states appear in NATO's plans as a requirement in NATO's overall plans. According to the Lithuanian minister, this should not only be the concern of the three Baltic states, but the rotational air defense model should be incorporated into NATO plans.

Kasčiūnas added that Lithuania wants to start a discussion on a 2.5% threshold for NATO members to spend their GDP on defense. "The discussion will probably remain a discussion because not all countries have reached 2% yet," he said.

Speaking about the "lower limit" - 2.5% of GDP - for defense funding, Landsbergis noted that this will be Lithuania's proposal for the communiqué text: "We have both a moral and a practical right to say that this is achievable even for countries that do not consider themselves members of the richest club of NATO countries."

Landsbergis believes that there will be a lot of symbolic gestures in Washington, which, he said, is dictated by the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. "I have repeatedly raised the question that symbolism should not be at odds with reality. For example, Ukrainians are defending the security of Europe and NATO by defending themselves near Kharkiv, and they probably want a different message," the Lithuanian foreign minister summarized.

The NATO Summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.