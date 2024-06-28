Eight countries join EU decision to confiscate profits from Russia’s frozen assets - Borrell

The EU has announced that eight countries have joined the EU's decision to transfer proceeds from taxed excess profits of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

On May 21, the EU Council confirmed its agreement to use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine.

"The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the European Free Trade Area countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, join this Council decision," the statement said.

It is noted that the countries will ensure that their national policies are in line with this decision. "The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," the statement said.