The enemy continues to take systematic measures to militarize adolescents in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"The TOT is building a network of "Young Army Cadets National Movement" - the Russian equivalent of the Nazi Hitler Youth movement, a militaristic movement of teenagers who are to become the basis of the Russian Armed Forces in the future. In June, up to a hundred Ukrainian teenagers took the oath of allegiance to the enemy movement at Savur-Mohyla.

In the future, they will become the basis for training in military schools under the Russian Ministry of Attack. Russians lure teenagers through their parents with promises of social growth of children," the statement said.

However, as the NRC emphasizes, the Russians do not say that it is Ukrainians and other enslaved ethnic groups of the empire that become the basis for assault units in the Kremlin's wars.