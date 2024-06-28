Slovakia to participate in new NATO aid package for Ukraine - President Pellegrini

Slovakia will participate in a new NATO assistance package for Ukraine and will continue to supply ammunition.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said this today in Brussels during a press statement before a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Slovakia is improving the capabilities of its defense industry, particularly in the production of howitzer systems and ammunition. Thanks to our capabilities, the Czech (projectile - ed.) initiative can be a success story, because 630,000 units of ammunition of various sizes will pass through Slovakia next month. This is an important contribution from Slovakia," the president said.

He added that Slovakia continues to supply Ukraine with ammunition and demining systems. Slovakia also remains one of the most important energy suppliers for Ukraine to keep its energy grid viable.

"Of course, Slovakia will continue to participate in this new NATO (assistance) package for Ukraine," Pellegrini emphasized.

The President noted that his country is and will remain a reliable NATO ally. This year, Slovakia's defense investments will amount to 2.11 percent of GDP. The country hosts a multinational NATO battlegroup. At the same time, Pellegrini said, Slovakia's current problem is the defense of its own airspace, which the country intends to solve with the help of NATO and its allies.

"Shortly after the war started, we supplied our S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine and handed over all our MIG-29 fighters. At the moment, our airspace is being protected by forces from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, for which we are very grateful. But at the moment, there is no air defense system on our territory. There were two Petriots in the past, one of them belonged to Italy, but later they were transferred somewhere, probably to Ukraine," the Slovak leader said.

"At this point, it is important for Slovakia to find a solution to protect our airspace. Many things can happen in the future, and it will not be okay if Slovakia, a country on the eastern flank of NATO that borders our neighbor, Ukraine, is completely unprotected at that time," Pellegrini added.

In turn, the NATO Secretary General thanked Slovakia for its contribution to the Alliance's common security and for its assistance to Ukraine. He expressed hope that during the summit in Washington, D.C., the Allies will agree on NATO's leading role in providing security assistance and training to Ukraine, as well as long-term financial commitments in this regard.

"The more powerful the support for Ukraine, the sooner this war will end. President Putin is convinced that he will be able to "wait us out". We insist that he will not be able to do that, it will not happen on the battlefield... I welcome the fact that Slovakia supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and that you have today reaffirmed your support for the Czech Ammunition Initiative," Stoltenberg said.