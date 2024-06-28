International partners have heard Ukraine - Shmyhal spoke about air defense systems and ammunition to be supplied in nearest future

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the assistance of international partners in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. In particular, Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense systems from Romania, Germany and the Netherlands.

Shmyhal said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Our international partners heard us. We were able to convince them that strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a top priority," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal informed that in the near future Italy will provide Ukraine with the second SAMP-T system. It is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Romania will provide our country with the Patriot system. The Netherlands, together with its partners, is assembling the same system for Ukraine.

In addition, Germany will also provide the Patriot system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard.

Shmyhal also noted that the United States has prioritized the supply of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS to Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway are providing additional missiles for Patriot to form an additional stockpile. Spain will also provide such missiles separately.

The Prime Minister also said that Sweden will send Ukraine 2 radar surveillance aircraft. They will allow us to see air targets on approach to enemy territory and will allow us to better prepare for repelling attacks.

"We hope to receive all these systems as soon as possible and see the results of this work in the coming months," Shmyhal added.

It should be noted that the supply of the above-mentioned air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine was previously announced by the governments of donor countries.

