Number of combat engagements increased to 131 since beginning of day, Pokrovsk direction remains most intense - AFU General Staff

As of 7:00 p.m., the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 131. Throughout the day, the enemy is increasing the intensity of attacks, trying to find ways to break into our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region continues to suffer from insidious missile and bomb attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists hit private houses and outbuildings in the village of Tsyrkuny with three GABs. As a result of such insidious and criminal actions of the aggressor, civilians suffered.

At the same time, the enemy carried out three attacks with nine GABSs on Lyptsi and dropped two more bombs on Zelene. Fighting has been ongoing in the area of Vovchansk throughout the day. Our troops repelled six enemy attacks, five more are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven invaders' attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka since the beginning of the day. At present, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

The enemy's 14 attempts to advance deep into our territory in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, Hrekivka and Serebrianskyi forest in the Lyman direction were unsuccessful. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Preliminary losses of the aggressor in this direction since the beginning of the day amounted to: 90 invaders killed and wounded, 5 dugouts and one ammunition depot destroyed.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 19 times near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and repelled 15 enemy attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. According to preliminary data, the invaders' losses here amount to 63 invaders. Two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system and a car were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers' troops continue to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault attacks, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Horlivka-Toretsk direction, the aggressor unsuccessfully attacked our defenses 14 times with the support of aviation over the last day. The situation is under control.

Pokrovsk direction remains the most intense point along the entire frontline. The number of enemy attacks here increased to 36 over the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 aggressor attacks, nine more combat engagements are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 11, nine of which were repelled and two are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the occupation forces tried to break into our defense near Vodiane four times. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five attacks by Russian invaders in the area of Krynky ended unsuccessfully. The situation is under control.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

