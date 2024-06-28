ENG
Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to 17 soldiers, 14 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to 17 soldiers, 14 of them posthumously.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's website.

The title of Hero of Ukraine has been awarded:

  • Captain Denys Shevchenko (posthumously)
  • Senior soldier Ivan Chornyi
  • Major Ihor Puhach (posthumously)
  • Soldier Ihor Prokopiuk (posthumously)
  • Senior Lieutenant Vitalii Nesterenko (posthumously)
  • Major Anatolii Loiuk (posthumously)
  • Petty Officer 2nd class Oleksandr Kozirovskyi
  • Senior Sergeant Mykola Kozak (posthumously)
  • Captain Serhii Kyrylenko (posthumously)
  • Soldier Serhii Ivanov (posthumously)
  • Colonel Andrii Yefrosynenko (posthumously)
  • Lieutenant Serhii Hrytsenko (posthumously)
  • Captain Ivan Honcharenko (posthumously)
  • Senior Soldier Andrii Vovk (posthumously)
  • Chief Sergeant Roman Bubenko (posthumously)
  • Lieutenant Oleksandr Borshuliak (posthumously)
  • Staff Sergeant Mykola Bomko (posthumously)

