Krotevych received response from SBI regarding complaint against Sodol. Military officer said he was dissatisfied with it

The Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), has received a response from the State Bureau of Investigation regarding his letter calling for the opening of proceedings against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol.

The military said this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Krotevych noted that he was not satisfied with the SBI's response.

"Now it's up to the lawyers, I am grateful to everyone who supports us. I ask the military not to be afraid to testify (including non-public ones), we will not back down," he wrote.

The soldier did not provide any details about the content of the letter.

What preceded it?

On June 23, Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr) reported that he had written a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for criminal proceedings to be opened against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general." He did not name the general.

On June 24, the SBI confirmed that it had received a statement from the Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Krotevych regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

