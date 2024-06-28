Zelenskyy: 10 civilian Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity

Another ten of our people have been returned from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Nariman Dzhelial, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valerii Matiushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Heleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers. Five other civilians who were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Mykola Shvets, Nataliia Zakharenko, Pavel Kuprienko, Liudmila Honcharenko, and Kateryna Briukhanova. All of them have been released and are now at home in Ukraine.

Thank you to each and every person who helped! I am grateful to our team that is engaged in the release of prisoners. I would also like to note the efforts of the Vatican to bring these people home," Zelenskyy said.