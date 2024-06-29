ENG
163 combat clashes per day in Eastern direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Last day, 170 combat clashes took place at the front, 163 combat clashes took place in the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel.

"The enemy carried out 83 airstrikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 147 anti-aircraft missiles, 410 strikes by kamikaze drones. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 4,050 attacks on the positions of our troops in the eastern operational zone," the message says.

As a result of the combat work of the past day, the artillery units of the OSGT "Khortytsya" carried out 3,223 fire missions.

Since the beginning of this day, 38 military clashes have already taken place, 588 shellings, 11 airstrikes using 25 anti-aircraft missiles and 22 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded.

"As a result of combat operations, our artillery units have completed 401 fire missions during the current day," added the OSGT "Khortytsia".

