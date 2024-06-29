Enemy is attacking in Vovchansk, there are battles in area of ​​Chasiv Yar and near Toretsk - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

In the summary, it is recalled that on the night of June 29, 2024, the enemy attacked 10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).

As a result of combat work, all 10 "Shaheds" were shot down within the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia regions.

During the past day, June 28, 170 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday, in total, the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with two rocket strikes, using three rockets, 88 air strikes (in particular, dropped 150 guided air bombs), carried out almost 4,400 attacks, 110 - with the use of rocket salvo systems, over 1,200 kamikaze drone attacks of various types.

Hit the enemy

In the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery pieces, four anti-aircraft weapons, two EW stations, and 11 enemy personnel concentration areas.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Today, as of this time, there have been 37 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 12 airstrikes with 35 KABs and 25 strikes with kamikaze drones, 630 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, there were six attacks by the occupiers in the Vovchansk region. Two - repulsed, clashes in four locations continue. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 129 people, 40 of them irretrievably. Three armored fighting vehicles, eight cars, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, three BBMs, three artillery systems, and two cars were damaged. 35 enemy dugouts were hit and one ammunition depot was destroyed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the attack on our positions in the Stelmakhivka area continues. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, two enemy assaults have already been repulsed in the Siversk direction. And the invaders' three attempts to advance near Spirny and Vyimka continue. Ukrainian soldiers inflict complex fire damage on the enemy.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been five clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. Two attacks near Kalynyvka were repulsed, fighting is ongoing in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar. The Russian aggressor has no success.

It is also noted that the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk direction - today it is trying to dislodge our defenders from positions near Toretsk. The battle continues in three locations.

"The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovsk direction. Already since the beginning of the day, he has made eight attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Progres, and Sokol. Four of them are still ongoing. The defense forces are taking measures to exhaust the offensive potential of the occupiers," the message says.

In the Kurakhove direction, the attack of the invaders on Paraskoviivka continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. Five more assaults were repulsed in the Kostyantynivka area. The enemy suffered losses. Counting is underway.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian aggressor is trying to advance in the area of ​​Vodiane. Ukrainian units deter the invaders with fire.

Orihiv direction. Our soldiers suppressed an attempt by the occupiers to break through the defenses in the Novodanilivka area.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the remaining areas.