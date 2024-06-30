Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 542,700 people (+1,140 per day), 8,080 tanks, 14,533 artillery systems, 15,524 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 542,700 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.30.24 are aproximately:

personnel - about 542,700 (+1,140) people,

tanks - 8080 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15524 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 14533 (+53) units,

MLRS - 1110 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 873 (+2) units,

aircraft - 360 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 11584 (+46),

cruise missiles - 2331 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,643 (+75) units,

special equipment - 2448 (+12)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.