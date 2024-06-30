In June, Air Defence of Land Forces destroyed 300 Russian aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles - Pavliuk

In June 2024, the Air Defence of the Land Forces destroyed 300 aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

According to him, they were:

Su-25 aircraft - 1 unit;

X-101/555 combat aircraft - 3 units;

UAV Orlan-10/30 - 42 units;

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 46 units;

UAV Lancet - 97 units.

and others:

UAV Zala - 45 units;

UAV Supercam - 14 units;

UAV Privet 82 - 44 units;

UAV Eleron and unspecified - 8 units;

"In the context of intense hostilities, the Land Forces units also continue to land a significant number of enemy tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using various electronic warfare means," Pavliuk added.

As reported earlier, the US, Israel and Ukraine are negotiating to provide Kyiv with up to eight Patriot air defence systems.