Zelenskyy: Figures on mobilisation are formulated by leadership of Armed Forces

The request for mobilisation was made by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, mobilisation activities are taking place according to plan.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin, Censor.NET reports.

"Tactical actions, how many people are needed at the front - this must always be formulated by the military leadership... The military leadership has formulated the figures, I have seen them, and today they are following this plan," the head of state said.

Instead, he said, the country's political leadership is working to provide the army with weapons, ammunition, and technology.

Zelenskyy also rejected the idea of introducing a lottery to mobilise citizens for war. At one time, the United States used this method to identify people to be sent to the front. According to the President, such a method of mobilisation would not be fair in Ukraine, especially for those who are already at war.

"But it was not a war on the territory of the United States and not for the existence of the country. This is not an existential challenge, these are different things. Ukraine is fighting for survival," the Ukrainian leader added.