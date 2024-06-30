First German IFV are already being restored in Ukraine under agreement with Rheinmetall - Ukroboronprom

The first German combat vehicles are already being restored in Ukraine. This is part of an agreement with Rheinmetall.

Ukroboronprom Director General German Smetanin said this in an interview with ArmyInform, Censor.NET reports.

He noted significant progress in cooperation with Rheinmetall.

"In a short time, we have gone from concluding an agreement and registering a joint venture in October 2023 to launching production facilities. It was a rather difficult path, but the first German combat vehicles are already being restored in Ukraine," said the UOP CEO.

He added that further development and deepening of cooperation with the German concern is planned. In particular, in the short term, it is planned to repair artillery systems. There is also a larger project - the production of the latest German Lynx infantry fighting vehicles at the joint venture site.

"Such a quick leap from the restoration of equipment to its production demonstrates the high potential of partnership with German arms manufacturers and the trust in the level of professionalism of the Ukrainian defence industry," Smetanin said.