Russian troops attacked in Kharkiv region yesterday, there were battles near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Hlyboke - General Staff

Over the past day, 30 June, 142 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, 59 air strikes (89 GABs in total), and carried out almost 4,600 attacks, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy's air strikes targeted areas near populated areas: Starytsia, Vovchansk, Huryiv Kozachok, Lyptsi, Tokarivka Druha, Vesele, Neskuchne, Derhachi, Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv; Serhiivka, Rayhorodka in Luhansk region; Serebryanske forestry; Lyman, Yampil, New York, Zalizne, Toretsk, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Zhelanne, Ivanivka, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Burhunka in Kherson region; Tamaryno in Mykolaiv region.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Strikes on the enemy

The General Staff reminds that over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to: 1,110 people, 19 tanks, 26 armoured combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defence system, 36 OTR UAVs, two missiles and 70 vehicles.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile and artillery forces of the Defence Forces hit two command posts, an ammunition depot, one air defence facility and 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) operations, with a total of 16 combat engagements. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks over the day was 10. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 16 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Nevske, Makiivka in Luhansk region and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight assaults near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 10 enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Klishchiivka, Novyi and Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 42 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil in Donetsk region, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 17 times.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made 12 attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka in Donetsk region.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy tried to advance near Charivne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were three combat engagements in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire contact line.