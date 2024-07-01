Kyiv and several regions are on alert, there is missile threat from north

On the afternoon of 1 July 2024, an air threat was declared in Kyiv, Kyiv region and a number of regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.

As of now, the alert map is as follows:

Read more: Air alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG-31K aircraft taking off from Russia

According to the Air Force, there is a missile threat to the northern regions, where an air alert has been declared.

Missile attack on Kyiv on 30 June 2024

Yesterday, Censor.NET reported that the wreckage of downed Russian missiles fell in the Kyiv region, and there were victims.

As a reminder, today, 30 June, at around 19:20, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a missile attack from the north.

Debris was seen falling in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. A multi-storey building was damaged. There are 5 known injuries - they have an acute stress reaction, one person was hospitalised.